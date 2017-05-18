LONDON—London City Airport is to begin using a remote air traffic tower from 2019. Airport operations will be controlled using Saab’s remote tower technology from a new center located at UK air navigation service provider’ National Air Traffic Services (NATS) facilities in Swanwick, England. The systems associated with the remote tower will be installed on a 50-m (160-ft.)-tall tower to be built in the airport’s long-stay car parking lot across the dock from the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Remote Tower Coming To London City Airport".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.