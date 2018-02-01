PARIS—Primera Air plans to launch a route from London Stansted Airport (STN) to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in August, as it taps into the growing demand for low-cost transatlantic flights. Transatlantic service growth is the latest business strategy many European airlines are adopting to chase profits in a competitive market. Primera Air will fly five times a week from STN to IAD starting Aug. 22, as well as increase flight frequency between STN and Toronto Pearson ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Primera To Expand Europeâ€™s Low-Cost Transatlantic Service ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.