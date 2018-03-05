Copa Airlines expects to start service out of Panama City Tocumen International Airport’s new Terminal 2 (T2) in November and be “fully operational” in the new facility by mid-2019, the airline’s top executive said. “It seems like a date that we can trust to a high degree is to start partial operations in the new airport by the end of this year,” CEO Pedro Heilbron said on a recent analyst call. The current plan calls for the airline to begin using ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Panama’s Copa Plans November Move To New Tocumen Terminal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.