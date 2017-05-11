HONG KONG—Thai LCC Nok Air is aiming to increase its focus on international operations to increase its competitiveness and improve its financial performance. Nok intends to become more of an Asian regional carrier rather than a primarily domestic carrier, Chief Financial Officer Brian Jeffery said at the ISTAT Asia conference here. The airline has 90–95% of its operations in the domestic market, but will shift to a greater international share “over the next months and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Nok Air Shifts Emphasis To International Ops".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.