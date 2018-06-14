Aspiring ultra-LCC Canada Jetlines firmed up its deal to lease two 12-year-old Airbus A320s from AerCap and plans to use them to launch operations, likely in early 2019. “Through my experience with Airbus, I believe that these planes are the right aircraft to commence operations with,” said incoming CEO Lukas Johnson. Jetlines, which had planned to launch this month, has not announced its new start-up date. But the carrier said its first aircraft are slated to be delivered ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New ULCC Canada Jetlines Eyes 2019 Launch".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.