An armed CBP guard at Miami International Airport.
Following the Trump administration’s Sept. 24 issuance of the third iteration of its foreign travel ban to the U.S., the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) is advising U.S. carriers that CBP is not anticipating any operational impact as a result of the directive, an Airlines for America (A4A) spokesperson said. “Much like the previous executive order regarding travel—which did not impact our operations—this order impacts the visa issuance process,” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Travel Ban To U.S. Issued".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.