9M-MRO, the missing aircraft, landing in 2006.
WASHINGTON—Marine survey firm Ocean Infinity said it has received a contract from the government of Malaysia to resume searching for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 that disappeared in March 2014. The Houston-based firm said it will initially focus its search on the zone identified by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau in the southern Indian Ocean. The company expects the project will last 90 days. Ocean Infinity and the Malaysian transport ministry concluded the agreement ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Malaysia Awards Contract To Resume MH370 Search".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.