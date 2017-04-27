Lufthansa Technik has teamed with Pennsylvania-based Innovative Solutions and Support (IS&S) as a supplier of glass cockpit retrofits for legacy Boeing 737, 757 and 767 flight decks. This marks the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company’s first foray into avionics upgrades, and gives a much-needed boost for IS&S after its recent struggles with Delta Airlines. The partnership agreement, which IS&S has been pursuing for more than 18 months, will allow Lufthansa ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Cockpit Contract Boosts IS&S Outlook".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.