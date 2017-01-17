BEIJING—HNA low-cost subsidiary Lucky Air is moving into widebody aircraft operations, arranging to take two Airbus A330-300s from the fleet of the group’s leading carrier, Hainan Airlines, according to an industry source. The aircraft will enter service with Lucky this year, the source said. Lucky is following siblings Tianjin Airlines and Capital Airlines in introducing widebody aircraft. Its move conforms with HNA’s policy of concentrating A330s in the fleets of the ...