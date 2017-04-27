ORLANDO, Florida—American Airlines has found the solution to one of the most common reasons for delays, by replacing cloth seat covers with leather. The engineered leather seat covers have resulted in a ninefold decrease on some delays, Craig Barton, vice president of technical services at the airline, told Aviation Daily at Aviation Week’s MRO Americas conference in Orlando, Florida. Legacy American aircraft were equipped with cloth seat covers, and soiled seats were among the ...
