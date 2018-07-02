Jin Air has signaled it will cooperate with the South Korean government’s move to hold hearings on its future, and has committed to improvements in various management and operational areas. The LCC has been the focus of scrutiny by regulatory authorities regarding the citizenship of one of its former board members, Cho Hyun-min. National laws require board members to be South Korean citizens, but Cho holds U.S. citizenship. She is also the daughter of Cho Yang-ho, who is chairman of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "LCC Jin Air Scrutinized By South Korean Government".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.