The development of a second airport in Sydney has reached a major milestone with the awarding of contracts for the preliminary earthworks and for project management.

A contract for initial earthwork to level the site was awarded to a joint venture between Contractors and Lendlease. The work involves moving 1.8 million cubic meters of soil, as well as constructing access roads and drainage. The contract was awarded by the Western

Sydney Airport (WSA) Co., which was established to oversee the project. Earthworks are due to start by the end of this year with construction scheduled to begin next year.

Separately, global giant Bechtel was awarded the delivery partner contract. This means it will work with WSA Co. “to manage airport construction and ensure the project is safely completed on time, ready for passengers and aircraft in 2026,” WSA said.

Bechtel also won a separate contract to help WSA manage the airport design project. WSA described Bechtel as “one of the world’s most experienced airport builders,” having managed construction of Hong Kong International Airport and now helping oversee expansion of

London’s Gatwick and City airports.

Separate contracts for bulk earthworks and airside development work are expected to be offered later this year. WSA recently invited registrations of interest to develop a masterplan for the new airport’s operations.

The Western Sydney Airport will have a single 3,700 m runway when it opens, and is expected to be able to handle 10 million passengers a year.

WSA Co. said it “has met all major milestones” for the airport project since the company was established in Aug. 2017.