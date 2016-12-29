Privately owned Juneyao Airlines will strengthen its position at the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, again presenting a challenge to much larger rival China Eastern Airlines. Proposing to connect Nanjing with intercontinental destinations, Juneyao has signed an agreement with the municipal government, an indication that some kind of subsidy is on offer. Like the governments of other Chinese secondary cities, the Nanjing city administration is, no doubt, keen to shift the heavily domestic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Juneyao Airlines To Expand At Nanjing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.