Mint private suites.
CANCUN, Mexico—It is no secret that JetBlue Airways is considering transatlantic flights, but the mix of premium and economy seats the LCC could offer on those flights remains a subject of internal debate. JetBlue could convert some of its Airbus A321neo orders to A321LRs when that type becomes available in 2019, CEO Robin Hayes told Aviation Daily at the IATA Annual General Meeting here. With the A321LRs, the carrier could cross the North Atlantic from New York and Boston. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetBlue Sees Opening In Transatlantic Premium Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.