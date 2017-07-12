JAL Boeing 787-8.
Japan Airlines (JAL) is adding another flight to the important Tokyo-London market, in addition to other changes it is making to fill out international growth plans for this year. The carrier will also add a second daily flight from Tokyo Haneda Airport to London Heathrow Airport starting Oct. 29, using a Boeing 787-8. JAL and its partner British Airways (BA) will have a total of four daily flights between London and Tokyo, with BA offering one flight from Tokyo Haneda and another from ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JAL Reveals More International Moves For 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.