Turks and Caicos Islands-based InterCaribbean Airways said Dec. 5 it will launch services to five new cities starting in February. From Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the carrier will fly to Cyril E. King and Henry E. Rohlsen airports in the U.S. Virgin Islands; to Princess Juliana International Airport, to St. Maarten; Douglas–Charles Airport, Dominica; and from Dominica to Castries, St. Lucia. The flights will bring the number of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "InterCaribbean Adds Flights To Five Cities".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.