WASHINGTON—The ICAO this September will hold the first of what officials hope to be a yearly event—bringing the best and brightest small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) problem solvers together with a large group of countries, investors and industries at the same time to address challenges and spur unimpeded but safe growth in the sector across borders. Similar to Shark Tank, but with no prize money, the topic for the first conference is defining the “core boundaries and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ICAO Sowing Global Seeds For Interoperable Small UAS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.