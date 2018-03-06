MADRID--Space-based tracking of aircraft is a technology equalizer that offers nations that lack radar infrastructure a way to quickly improve their surveillance capability, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said. In a keynote address at the World ATM Congress here, Aliu gave a ringing endorsement to space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), a system that uses receiver payloads on satellites to route aircraft ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ICAO Council President Endorses Space-Based ADS-B".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.