SYDNEY—IATA is poised to cut its forecast for this year’s airline industry profits because of fuel prices rising faster than expected. IATA is scheduled to release its next industry financial forecast on June 4 during the group’s AGM here. Speaking at an Australasian Aviation Press Club event before the AGM, IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac signaled that the profit forecast will be revised downward. In the last forecast in December, IATA predicted a global industry ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA Indicates Profit Forecast Downgrade, Cites Fuel Prices".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.