BEIJING—Hainan Airlines has begun moving its Boeing 787-8 fleet to Suparna Airlines, a passenger carrier that the HNA Group converted from an all-freight business to serve as its main operator in the Shanghai ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "HNA’s Suparna Airlines Begins Receiving Hainan’s 787-8s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.