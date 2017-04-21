Hawaiian Airlines is finding ways to boost its peak-season capacity to offset the expected shortfall caused by delays in its Airbus A321neo deliveries. The carrier was forced to downgrade its full-year capacity growth forecast in January after it became clear the A321neo deliveries would be late (Aviation Daily, Jan. 25). However, Hawaiian is now “slightly tweaking our [capacity] expectation back up” to an increase of 2–5%, Chief Commercial Officer Peter Ingram said during ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hawaiian Covers Capacity Loss From A321neo Delays".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.