Gogo expects installations of its 2Ku inflight-internet product to significantly ramp up in September after the U.S. Labor Day holiday, the Chicago-based company said during its second-quarter earnings call Aug. 7. The company continues to expect that 2Ku will be installed on 450–550 aircraft in 2017. CEO Michael Small told analysts the company expects to announce further large deals from commercial airlines later this year. Gogo said that 2Ku is now installed on 248 aircraft out of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Gogo Expects 2Ku Ramp-Up After Labor Day".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.