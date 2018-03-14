LOS ANGELES—Flight tests of the GE9X turbofan for the Boeing 777X began on March 13 when the world’s largest aircraft engine was flown for more than four hours on the number two inboard wing position on General Electric’s modified 747-400 flying testbed. GE says the “picture-perfect” first flight from the company’s Victorville, California facility marks the start of a flight test campaign slated to last through most of 2018. The program is under time ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GE Begins 777X Engine Flight Test Campaign".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.