Two executives from ultra-LCC Frontier Airlines have recently departed, an airline spokesperson confirmed. Frontier Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bill Meehan has left the company, as has Debbie Price, vice president of customer experience. Both executives left due to personal reasons, Frontier spokesman Jim Faulkner told Aviation Daily. The Associated Press first reported the changes. Jim Nides, Frontier’s vice president of flight operations, has taken on the role of acting COO, ...