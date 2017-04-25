Passengers evacuate US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River.
WICHITA—After 38 years of flying, Doreen Welsh, a flight attendant on board US Airways Flight 1549, heard the three words she had trained for all of her career: “Brace for impact.” “Never did I believe I would ever hear them,” Welsh said. On Jan. 15, 2009, her years of training—and repetition—paid off. Welsh, who retired following the flight, recalled her experience during a speech, entitled “90 Seconds to Impact,” on April 25 at ...
