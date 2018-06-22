BRUSSELS—Ethiopian Airlines is planning to launch new airlines in Chad, Guinea, Mozambique and Zambia before the end of 2018, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Aviation Daily sister publication ATW on the sidelines of the ACI Europe and World General Assembly here. Gebremariam said he may sign a deal to launch “Zambia Airways” before the end of June, taking a 45% stake in the new airline. He said Zambia Airways is aiming for an October launch. Meanwhile, the acquisition of 49% ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ethiopian Airlines To Launch Four Start-Up Carriers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.