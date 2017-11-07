SINGAPORE—Determining when to wash new engines—the process of which reduces fuel burn and lowers exhaust gas temperature (EGT)—is still under evaluation for a couple of new powerplants. “We’re still trying to figure out optimal engine wash frequencies,” said Paul Finklestein, Pratt & Whitney’s marketing director. He referred to Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofans while speaking at Aviation Week’s Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Engine-Wash Timing Still Under Evaluation For New Powerplants".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.