PARIS—British LCC easyJet is proceeding with plans to protect its business from the possible effects of Brexit on the air transport industry, changing rules governing the ownership of its shares and applying for a standalone UK air operator’s certificate (AOC). The airline’s shareholders voted changes to the rules that give the LCC the power to limit the ownership of its stock by non-EU shareholders. Eighteen months after Britain voted to leave the EU and just over a year ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EasyJet Makes Progress On Brexit Protection Plans".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.