Delta Air Lines is beefing up its Boston operation with two new routes, bringing the total number of destinations served from the city to 47. From Oct. 1, Delta will begin twice-daily flights between Boston and Pittsburgh through Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air. The new service is aimed at business travelers, with flights in each direction timed to arrive early in the morning and to depart in the evening. Delta is the only airline offering a first-class cabin on the route, the carrier ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta Ramps Up Boston Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.