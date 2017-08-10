Delta Air Lines will move 31 Bombardier CRJs from ExpressJet Airlines to Endeavor Air, ending its contract with SkyWest Inc. subsidiary ExpressJet and expanding flying for its wholly-owned regional subsidiary Endeavor. The 31 Delta-financed aircraft formerly operated by ExpressJet, comprising 28 CRJ900s and three CRJ700s, will remain based in Atlanta, where Minneapolis-based Endeavor will open a CRJ900 crew base. ExpressJet said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” with ...
