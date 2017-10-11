Rendering of a Delta Air Lines Bombardier CS100.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the airline will not pay tariffs on the Bombardier C Series and acknowledged the brewing trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada over the aircraft may delay its delivery to Delta. Delta has 75 CS100s on firm order and is scheduled to take delivery of its first in the spring of 2018. Delta’s order, which also includes options for 50 more C Series aircraft, led Boeing to file a complaint with the U.S. Commerce Department. Boeing alleged that ...
