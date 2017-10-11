Delta Air Lines is targeting its unit cost performance as a key area where improvement is needed, acknowledging its third-quarter 4.8% year-over-year (YOY) cost per available seat-mile (CASM) ex-fuel growth rate cannot be sustained long term. Delta’s 2017 third-quarter net profit dropped 6% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.2 billion as lost revenue from Hurricane Irma and rising costs—particularly labor expenditures stemming from a new pilot contract—drove down bottom-line ...
