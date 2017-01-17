BEIJING—China Southern Airlines has underscored its determination to build up at Beijing, the home of rival Air China, while planning new long-haul services from its own base in Guangzhou, China. “We will put maximum effort into the creation of a Beijing hub operation,” senior managers told their subordinates at a meeting this month. The airline had 28 mostly widebody aircraft based at Beijing Capital International Airport in the second half of 2016, out of a nationwide ...