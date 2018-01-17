BEIJING—China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines on Jan.17 became the first Chinese airline to let passengers use mobile phones in flight mode.

This follows relaxation by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) of a longstanding rule prohibiting mobile phones to be turned on at all in aircraft. Now they can, in flight mode, if the airline allows it.

Hainan Airlines has further taken advantage of the change to begin providing an inflight wireless internet service.

The old rule was rarely understood by those airline customers who had freely used phones in flight mode on foreign carriers. It was apparently based on assumptions by the CAAC that passengers could not be trusted to activate the flight-mode function and that cabin attendants could not practicably ensure that passengers had activated the mode. Yet there was never a rule that required other hand-held electronics with transmitting functions, such as tablet and laptop computers, to be kept off.

Considering the increasingly relaxed attitude to the onboard use of mobile phones in other countries, other Chinese airlines are likely to quickly follow China Eastern’s lead.

The CAAC’s rule change will also gratify several Chinese towns and villages that have prepared for the change by creating vast QR codes visible from the air on their territory. In at least one case, this was done by planting and carefully trimming hedges.

The localities have done this in the hope that people in passing aircraft would scan the codes and thereby learn through a social media app of the joys of visiting them. But until now, the passengers could not legally take out their phones to do so, and the apps would need a cabin internet connection to work.