PARIS—Brussels Airlines said it is changing its long-haul network as it ends flights to Mumbai, India, for economic reasons and refocuses that capacity on its core region of Africa. As of next year, Brussels Airlines will add three flights per week to Banjul, Gambia, taking it to a daily service, and operate three weekly direct flights to Dakar, Senegal, as of Jan. 7. The airline plans to stop serving Mumbai on Jan. 6. Brussels passengers still will be able to reach Mumbai via ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Brussels To End Mumbai Flights, Boost Africa Network".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.