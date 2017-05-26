Bombardier is sticking with its target of delivering 30-35 C Series aircraft in 2017, but most of the handovers will occur toward the end of the year, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier: 2017â€™s C Series Delivery Plans On Track ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.