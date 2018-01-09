The Boeing 737-10 makes its first flight.
Boeing says it delivered 763 commercial aircraft in 2017, led by placements of 529 single-aisle 737s—including 74 re-engined MAX variants—and garnered 912 net orders, valued at nearly $135 billion at list prices. Boeing claimed an industry record for its 2017 deliveries and has now out-delivered its main competitor Airbus for six years running, according to Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ vice president of marketing. The company met its 2017 delivery guidance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing: 763 Aircraft Delivered In 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.