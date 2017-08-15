Star Alliance partners Avianca and Singapore Airlines will begin codesharing on certain routes, the airlines said Aug. 14. The partnership will cover the carriers’ flights to Barcelona, Spain, and London Heathrow Airport. Singapore Airlines serves those cities from its hub at Singapore Changi Airport, and Avianca flies to both destinations from Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport. The two carriers will place their respective codes on each other’s routes from those ...
