Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent of LCC Allegiant Air, posted a $48.5 million net profit for the second quarter this year, down by 20.3% from $60.8 million for the same period last ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Allegiantâ€™s Second-Quarter Profit Declines 20.3%".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.