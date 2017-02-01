Allegiant Travel Co. is continuing to work toward operating a single fleet type, as it prepares for Airbus deliveries this year. Allegiant expects to make the transition to an all-Airbus fleet by the end of 2019, spokeswoman Hilarie Grey told Aviation Daily. The airline currently has 34 Airbus aircraft in service. Overall, Allegiant has commitments for 78 Airbus aircraft, Chief Operating Officer Jude Bricker told analysts during a Jan. 31 earnings call. Those include its aircraft currently ...