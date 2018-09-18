The small southern European nation of Albania has launched a new national airline, having been without one for the past seven years. Air Albania is operating a single Airbus A319, but reportedly plans to acquire two A320s. The former national carrier, Albanian Airlines, ceased operation in 2011 and the privately owned Belle Air closed three years later. Albania has had a succession of short-lived national carriers since it emerged from a pro-Beijing Communist dictatorship in the early ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Albania Launches New, Turkey-Backed National Airline".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.