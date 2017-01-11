Alaska Airlines is adding a handful of new routes to boost its summer schedule at its secondary hub in Portland, Oregon. The carrier plans to launch seasonal routes from Portland to Baltimore, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, and year-round flights to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Alaska Airlines offers 55 nonstop destinations from Portland. The Philadelphia flights will begin May 22, and the Baltimore services on June 6. Alaska will operate both routes with its Boeing 737s. The Milwaukee flights ...