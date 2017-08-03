AerCap reported second-quarter profits of $283 million that beat Wall Street’s expectations, fueled in part by the sale of older aircraft. The Dublin, Ireland-based lessor said second-quarter net income rose from $233 million last year. First-half net income was $544 million, up from $456 million in the first half of last year. Total second-quarter revenues were up from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. AerCap earned $70 million from the sale of mid-life and older aircraft. By ...
