LONDON—Airbus has approached predictive maintenance from two approaches but plans to converge them in 2018. The first, its aircraft-centric method, is a digital program called Prognostics and Risk Management (PRM), for which Delta Air Lines became launch customer in 2016 following a yearlong collaboration with Airbus. This web-based application combines calculations based on a tailored aircraft condition monitoring system report loaded in an aircraft, parameters collected inflight and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus To Unveil New Predictive-Maintenance System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.