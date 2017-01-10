BEIJING—Airbus has agreed to upgrade the capabilities of China Airlines in maintenance, engineering and technical training, supporting a specialist offshoot of the Taiwanese carrier that will commence operations this year. China Airlines’ work on the Airbus A320, A330, A340 and A350 is covered by the agreement that sets out the cooperation plans of the two companies, the airline said. The airline set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company called Tameco in 2015. A ...