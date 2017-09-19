China Southern Airlines Airbus A380.
BEIJING—Airbus believes it can sell up to 100 Airbus A380s to Chinese airlines over the next five years. “I am working on creating a domino effect,” Eric Chen, Airbus Commercial Aircraft China president and CEO said at a company event in Beijing. So far, only China Southern Airlines operates a small fleet of five A380s. Airbus is struggling to sell the aircraft elsewhere. Chen bases his optimism on the growth of Chinese outbound traffic, from 20 million passengers in 2006 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Sees Potential For 60-100 Chinese A380 Orders".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.