Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350 under construction.
PARIS—Airbus has no immediate plans to stretch the Airbus A350 further. “We know we can do it,” Airbus Commercial President Fabrice Bregier said at the Paris Air Show here. “But we don’t believe the market is appropriate for it.” Therefore, the manufacturer continues to focus on selling the A350-900 and -1000. Bregier commented on the A350 strategy as Ethiopian Airlines announced a follow-up order for ten A350-900s. The carrier already had 12 of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus: No Imminent A350 Stretch Planned".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.