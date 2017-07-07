BEIJING—Airbus’s July 5 announcement of a contract with the Chinese government for 140 commercial aircraft appears to include aircraft for which orders had been previously declared. The so-called general terms agreement between Airbus and Beijing most notably included 40 A350s. But Airbus announced orders for 20 A350s from China Eastern Airlines in April 2016, and 20 from China Southern Airlines in April 2017. These are indeed the same aircraft, an industry source in China ...
