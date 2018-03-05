FRANKFURT—Airberlin’s insolvency administrator Lucas Floether is nearing a decision on making claims in excess of €1 billion ($1.25 billion) against former shareholder Etihad Airways as he seeks to satisfy as many creditor demands as possible. The airline’s creditor committee was expected to discuss the matter at its March 5 meeting, but was likely to postpone a formal decision about a lawsuit against Abu Dhabi-based Etihad for several weeks. Nonetheless, Floether ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airberlin Administrator Considers â‚¬1 billion In Claims Against Etihad".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.