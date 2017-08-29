AirAsia plans to add 23 more Airbus narrowbodies in the second half of this year, as part of its ambitious multiyear fleet ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirAsia Targets Major Fleet Boost Before Year-End".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.